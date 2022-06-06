IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From BBQ forks to serving trays, 16 summer celebration must-haves

  • See TODAY fan win trip to Mexico after playing trivia game

    03:01

  • Donna Farizan tries a new, modern twist on speed dating

    04:32

  • Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey reportedly split

    04:16

  • Yes, Hoda, ‘nother’ is actually a word!

    02:15

  • Ben Falcone shares how he came up with ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’

    04:26

  • ‘Parenthood’ cast looks back on show's most-memorable scenes

    04:04

  • Savannah Guthrie gets her own sandwich at TODAY Café!

    01:35

  • ‘Scrubs’ cast reunites 10 years after show’s finale

    04:59

  • Robert De Niro talks Tribeca Festival, passing of Ray Liotta

    04:59

  • Jenna reveals June book club pick is ‘These Impossible Things’

    01:05

  • TODAY Senior Vice President Libby Leist is married!

    01:00

  • Mandy Moore announces she’s expecting baby boy No. 2

    00:49

  • ‘Nope’: See new teaser for upcoming Jordan Peele thriller

    00:49

  • ‘Dopesick’ honored with first 2022 Peabody Award

    01:13
  • Now Playing

    Jennifer Lopez thanks her haters in MTV award acceptance speech

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ soars at the box office for second weekend

    01:15

  • Colin Cantwell, designer of iconic ‘Star Wars’ ships, dies at 90

    02:16

  • Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II: Who will fill her shoes?

    03:45

  • Jane Lynch shares stories from her memorable movies and shows

    05:19

  • Jane Lynch talks return to Broadway in ‘Funny Girl’

    05:55

TODAY

Jennifer Lopez thanks her haters in MTV award acceptance speech

01:44

The MTV Movie and TV Awards drew some of the biggest names to the red carpet on Sunday. Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Generation Award, delivering an unconventional speech thanking “people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart.”June 6, 2022

Jennifer Lopez cries during speech at MTV Movie & TV Awards: ‘I want to thank true love’

  • UP NEXT

    See TODAY fan win trip to Mexico after playing trivia game

    03:01

  • Donna Farizan tries a new, modern twist on speed dating

    04:32

  • Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey reportedly split

    04:16

  • Yes, Hoda, ‘nother’ is actually a word!

    02:15

  • Ben Falcone shares how he came up with ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’

    04:26

  • ‘Parenthood’ cast looks back on show's most-memorable scenes

    04:04

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All