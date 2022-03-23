IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Johnny Carson biopic 00:26 See the first trailer for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ 01:14
Now Playing
Ben Affleck beams as Jennifer Lopez gets iHeartRadio Icon award 00:44
UP NEXT
Savannah and Hoda sing ‘Country Roads’ on ‘Tonight Show’ 01:38 See 2 kids’ adorable reaction to seeing their grandparents 01:05 Photos of Bob Saget’s hotel room released by officials 02:26 Spring entertainment preview: ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Yellowstone’ and more 04:18 Camila Alves McConaughey on family, food and her new book 05:14 Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott change baby Wolf’s name 05:38 John Cho on ‘Troublemaker,’ new ‘Star Trek’ and turning 50 04:24 Camila Alves McConaughey on new book challenging picky eaters 04:56 Sandra Bullock reveals which role she regrets the most 01:46 Tom Hanks photobombs bride during pre-wedding photo shoot 00:31 Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jerrod Carmichael to host ‘SNL’ 00:29 Red Hot Chili Peppers to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame 00:35 Dolly Parton and Reese Witherspoon team up for new movie 00:45 Kelly Clarkson, Snoop Dogg on what makes 'American Song Contest' different 03:54 Karen Swensen on ‘Life’s About Change,’ navigating new challenges 08:32 Eva Longoria talks new 'Connections' podcast, parenting and more 08:47 Justin Sylvester explains why Rachel Zegler wasn’t invited to the Oscars 04:57 Ben Affleck beams as Jennifer Lopez gets iHeartRadio Icon award 00:44
Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Megan Thee Stallion were among the top winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Jennifer Lopez accepted the Icon Award, and fans couldn’t keep their eyes off the audience where Ben Affleck was showing his support.
March 23, 2022 Read More Joseph Gordon-Levitt to star in Johnny Carson biopic 00:26 See the first trailer for ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ 01:14
Now Playing
Ben Affleck beams as Jennifer Lopez gets iHeartRadio Icon award 00:44
UP NEXT
Savannah and Hoda sing ‘Country Roads’ on ‘Tonight Show’ 01:38 See 2 kids’ adorable reaction to seeing their grandparents 01:05 Photos of Bob Saget’s hotel room released by officials 02:26