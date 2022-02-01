Jennifer Lopez opens up about rekindled romance with Ben Affleck

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Michelle Buteau on new movie with Jennifer Lopez and shoutout to TODAY Show in the film07:16
Goooooal: Watch Telemundo's super bowl ad featuring Andres Cantor00:52
Rihanna expecting 1st child with A$AP Rocky: See the baby bump pics!01:45
What to watch in February: 'Bel-Air,' 'Mrs. Maisel,' more04:42
Harry Smith looks back on 40 years of 'Late Night' and David Letterman06:25
Guy Fieri stars as mayor of ‘Flavortown’ in Super Bowl ad01:46
‘Read with Jenna’ pick for February is ‘Black Cake’ by Charmaine Wilkerson01:43
Savannah Guthrie says she would get a tattoo with Drew Barrymore01:13
Now Playing
Jennifer Lopez opens up about rekindled romance with Ben Affleck00:53
UP NEXT
Bob Saget honored with farewell show featuring Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, more00:39
Charlie Puth talks potential duet with Megan Thee Stallion02:11
Whoopi Goldberg backtracks after controversial Holocaust comments02:24
Friends and family remember former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst02:35
New York Times buys Wordle, the internet's latest gaming obsession00:37
Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby talk chemistry in season 4 of ‘Maisel’05:08
Kevin Hart gives sneak peek at Super Bowl ad, shares his prediction who will win05:41
Watch Dwayne Johnson get pranked by his daughter, ends up with face full of peanut butter04:12
Hoda Kotb says she and Joel Schiffman have ended their engagement03:08
Giveon talks music journey that brought him to the Grammys03:43
Patricia Clarkson talks ‘State of the Union’ series with 10-minute episodes05:06
Jennifer Lopez opens up about rekindled romance with Ben Affleck00:53
Jennifer Lopez talks about her relationship with Ben Affleck and reflects on their second chance in People magazine's love issue, saying she feels “so lucky and proud to be with him.”Feb. 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Michelle Buteau on new movie with Jennifer Lopez and shoutout to TODAY Show in the film07:16
Goooooal: Watch Telemundo's super bowl ad featuring Andres Cantor00:52
Rihanna expecting 1st child with A$AP Rocky: See the baby bump pics!01:45
What to watch in February: 'Bel-Air,' 'Mrs. Maisel,' more04:42
Harry Smith looks back on 40 years of 'Late Night' and David Letterman06:25
Guy Fieri stars as mayor of ‘Flavortown’ in Super Bowl ad01:46