TODAY

Jennifer Lopez kicks off Tribeca Festival with ‘Halftime’

01:01

Jennifer Lopez hit the red carpet Wednesday night to kick off the Tribeca Festival with the premiere of her documentary, “Halftime.” TODAY’s Hoda Kotb was in attendance and gives her review of the documentary saying, “It’ll make you feel inspired.”June 9, 2022

