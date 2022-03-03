IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jennifer Hudson to host daytime talk show
Twenty years after Jennifer Hudson’s audition on “American Idol” the Grammy winner is set to host her own self-titled daytime talk show. It’s set to premiere this fall.March 3, 2022
