Jennifer Beals talks reprising ‘L Word’ role, working with Rosie O’Donnell and new movie

“Flashdance” star Jennifer Beals joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss returning to her role as Bette Porter in “The L Word: Generation Q,” a reboot of the iconic Showtime series following the lives of lesbian and bisexual women in Los Angeles, whose second season premiered earlier this month. “To be able to reunite while playing these characters is really fun,” Beal says. She also weighs on how the show’s approach to LGBTQ issues has adapted for a new generation and talks about her new movie, “Luckiest Girl Alive.”Aug. 24, 2021