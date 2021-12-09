IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Gifts We Love’: Shop picks for everyone on your list — starting at $10

  • Watch these fans win tickets to ‘i-Heart Radio’s Jingle Ball’

    01:13

  • 'Dune,' 'West Side Story' among AFI's best movies of 2021

    01:02

  • Sarah Jessica Parker on reimagining new series without fan favorites

    00:56

  • Jennifer Aniston opens up about motherhood and ‘Friends’

    00:55

  • Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s 'Athlete of the Year'

    00:42

  • It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75 years

    05:38

  • John Legend talks about his Las Vegas residency (and a new tattoo)

    05:38

  • Donna Farizan hits the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards

    04:36

  • Trendsday Wednesday dish: BTS are taking time off ‘to recharge’

    03:13

  • Viewers offer witty captions for photo of Jenna and Willie looking chilly

    01:32

  • Who rocked the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards?

    01:01

  • Expert tips to help you rock any photo

    05:22

  • Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams talk about their Christmas movies

    05:54

  • Al Roker shares photos of his family Christmas tree

    00:39

  • Cynthia Nixon talks about her role in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel

    04:29

  • Dwayne Johnson gives away his trophy to fan at People’s Choice Awards

    01:21

  • Hillary Clinton reads parts of the victory speech she hoped to deliver in 2016

    07:45

  • Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman talks about her new collection

    05:57

  • Chloe Grace Moretz talks about her new sci-fi thriller ‘Mother/Android’

    05:54

  • Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?

    01:36

TODAY

Jennifer Aniston opens up about motherhood and ‘Friends’

00:55

In a new interview with “The Hollywood Reporter,” Jennifer Aniston described the scrutiny she’s been under in the tabloids for decades for not having children, telling the publication, “you have no clue what’s going on with me personally.”Dec. 9, 2021

  • Watch these fans win tickets to ‘i-Heart Radio’s Jingle Ball’

    01:13

  • 'Dune,' 'West Side Story' among AFI's best movies of 2021

    01:02

  • Sarah Jessica Parker on reimagining new series without fan favorites

    00:56

  • Jennifer Aniston opens up about motherhood and ‘Friends’

    00:55

  • Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s 'Athlete of the Year'

    00:42

  • It’s a Wonderful Life’ celebrates 75 years

    05:38

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All