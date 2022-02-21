IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jenna Bush Hager shares how George W. Bush celebrates Presidents Day

Jenna Bush Hager shares how George W. Bush celebrates Presidents Day

Presidents Day is an especially important holiday in Jenna Bush Hager’s family, as both her dad and grandfather served as presidents. Bush Hager reminisces on her family’s past Presidents Day celebrations, including one year when her husband Henry sent her dad a singing telegram!Feb. 21, 2022

