Jenna Bush Hager chats about the latest buzzy topics, trends and pop culture news. Today, get an exclusive first look at Peacock’s “Stories From the Show: A Look Back at SNL Season 46,” see who will be playing Snow White in Disney’s live-action remake and Spanx founder Sara Blakely solves the Spanx vs. underwear debate. Plus, an exclusive chat with Hoda and Jenna you can only see here!