Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me02:31
UP NEXT
The right way to fight with your significant other06:35
Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?02:50
How to build trust in the workplace05:47
Inside the race to develop vaccines for cancer07:00
Do these 3 things to stay motivated while working out04:00
Medical roundup: What to know about migraines, flu, burnout, more04:51
Jay Leno files for conservatorship of wife amid dementia diagnosis06:21
Feel better from the inside out with this food reset05:38
Meet the young cancer survivor who started an inspiring foundation04:46
King Charles admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate procedure00:26
Robitussin issues nationwide recall of 2 cough syrup products00:27
What is hyperemesis gravidarum and how is it treated?04:45
Does cracking knuckles cause arthritis? Chiropractic myths busted05:37
Cervical cancer cases on the rise in women in their 30s and 40s04:32
Common shares his journey to self-love in ‘And Then We Rise’11:24
4 moves for a low-impact, high-energy workout04:48
Take these steps to have more meaningful connections with others06:33
Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy03:11
What is imposter syndrome and how to identify it?05:57
Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me02:31
Jenna Bush Hager was featured in LIFE magazine where she shared the rituals she does to stay calm throughout the day: Breath work, coffee and reading.Jan. 31, 2024
Now Playing
Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me02:31
UP NEXT
The right way to fight with your significant other06:35
Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?02:50
How to build trust in the workplace05:47
Inside the race to develop vaccines for cancer07:00
Do these 3 things to stay motivated while working out04:00
Medical roundup: What to know about migraines, flu, burnout, more04:51
Jay Leno files for conservatorship of wife amid dementia diagnosis06:21
Feel better from the inside out with this food reset05:38
Meet the young cancer survivor who started an inspiring foundation04:46
King Charles admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate procedure00:26
Robitussin issues nationwide recall of 2 cough syrup products00:27
What is hyperemesis gravidarum and how is it treated?04:45
Does cracking knuckles cause arthritis? Chiropractic myths busted05:37
Cervical cancer cases on the rise in women in their 30s and 40s04:32
Common shares his journey to self-love in ‘And Then We Rise’11:24
4 moves for a low-impact, high-energy workout04:48
Take these steps to have more meaningful connections with others06:33
Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy03:11
What is imposter syndrome and how to identify it?05:57