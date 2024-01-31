IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Experts love these tried and true beauty products for every budget — starting at $5

  • Now Playing

    Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    The right way to fight with your significant other

    06:35

  • Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?

    02:50

  • How to build trust in the workplace

    05:47

  • Inside the race to develop vaccines for cancer

    07:00

  • Do these 3 things to stay motivated while working out

    04:00

  • Medical roundup: What to know about migraines, flu, burnout, more

    04:51

  • Jay Leno files for conservatorship of wife amid dementia diagnosis

    06:21

  • Feel better from the inside out with this food reset

    05:38

  • Meet the young cancer survivor who started an inspiring foundation

    04:46

  • King Charles admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate procedure

    00:26

  • Robitussin issues nationwide recall of 2 cough syrup products

    00:27

  • What is hyperemesis gravidarum and how is it treated?

    04:45

  • Does cracking knuckles cause arthritis? Chiropractic myths busted

    05:37

  • Cervical cancer cases on the rise in women in their 30s and 40s

    04:32

  • Common shares his journey to self-love in ‘And Then We Rise’

    11:24

  • 4 moves for a low-impact, high-energy workout

    04:48

  • Take these steps to have more meaningful connections with others

    06:33

  • Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy

    03:11

  • What is imposter syndrome and how to identify it?

    05:57

Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me

02:31

Jenna Bush Hager was featured in LIFE magazine where she shared the rituals she does to stay calm throughout the day: Breath work, coffee and reading.Jan. 31, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me

    02:31
  • UP NEXT

    The right way to fight with your significant other

    06:35

  • Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?

    02:50

  • How to build trust in the workplace

    05:47

  • Inside the race to develop vaccines for cancer

    07:00

  • Do these 3 things to stay motivated while working out

    04:00

  • Medical roundup: What to know about migraines, flu, burnout, more

    04:51

  • Jay Leno files for conservatorship of wife amid dementia diagnosis

    06:21

  • Feel better from the inside out with this food reset

    05:38

  • Meet the young cancer survivor who started an inspiring foundation

    04:46

  • King Charles admitted to hospital for scheduled prostate procedure

    00:26

  • Robitussin issues nationwide recall of 2 cough syrup products

    00:27

  • What is hyperemesis gravidarum and how is it treated?

    04:45

  • Does cracking knuckles cause arthritis? Chiropractic myths busted

    05:37

  • Cervical cancer cases on the rise in women in their 30s and 40s

    04:32

  • Common shares his journey to self-love in ‘And Then We Rise’

    11:24

  • 4 moves for a low-impact, high-energy workout

    04:48

  • Take these steps to have more meaningful connections with others

    06:33

  • Artist sculpts famous works of art for visually impaired to enjoy

    03:11

  • What is imposter syndrome and how to identify it?

    05:57

Biden says he's decided how to respond to Jordan drone attack

Social media CEOs face questions on Capitol Hill over child safety

Fallout grows following Israel's raid of hospital in West Bank

House panel votes to advance Homeland Secretary impeachment

Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?

Why Super Bowl advertisers plan to cater to more women this year

Falafel with tahini sauce and vegan muhammara: Get the recipe!

Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me

Drew Brees shares his 2024 Super Bowl predictions

Hoda & Jenna test popular hacks to see if they actually work

Take the stress out of breakfast with these grab-and-go options

Top luxury beauty items – and less expensive alternatives

Scott Bakula talks his return to stage in ‘The Connector’ musical

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney talk new 'Full Speed' doc

Beijing Olympic figure skaters 'would love' medal ceremony in Paris

Simple financial changes that can really add up

Try these crispy chicken tenders coated with breakfast cereal

Fashion trends for less: Faux fur coats, luxury loungewear, more!

Melissa Rauch reveals she got ordained and officiates marriages

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone talks new book, faith, 2024 Olympics

Falafel with tahini sauce and vegan muhammara: Get the recipe!

Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me

Drew Brees shares his 2024 Super Bowl predictions

Hoda & Jenna test popular hacks to see if they actually work

How to build trust in the workplace

Can I go out with my friend's ex of 4 years?

Happy 70th birthday, Oprah!

Jennifer Nettles talks ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2

Jenna Bush Hager shares favorite finds inspired by ‘The Water’

Bryan Cranston clarifies retirement rumors: I want to hit 'pause'

Jenna Bush Hager shares favorite finds inspired by ‘The Water’

Rowing machine, cozy apparel and more January bestsellers

Fashion, home and beauty products to keep you warm this winter

Hand warmers, grow lights and more products to quell winter blues

Shop these products to solve your winter-related problems

How to rock the eclectic grandpa fashion trend

Give your skin a boost in winter with these 5 products

Shop these 6 TikTok-approved items to have the best morning ever

Kitten heels, big bangles and more celeb style trends for less

How to style sweatpants, tracksuits, and daytime pjs for going out

Falafel with tahini sauce and vegan muhammara: Get the recipe!

Take the stress out of breakfast with these grab-and-go options

Try these crispy chicken tenders coated with breakfast cereal

Fan of French onion soup? Then you'll love this chicken recipe

Get Anne Burrell's delicious recipe for bucatini all’amatriciana

Tahini chicken tenders and chorizo sloppy Joes: Get the recipes!

How to quickly peel garlic, soften butter and more kitchen hacks

Kofta meatballs with pistachio arugula sauce: Get the recipe!

Shrimp scampi stuffed shells: Get Will Coleman’s recipe!

Cozy winter recipe: Roasted apple butter chicken