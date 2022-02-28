Jenna Bush Hager shares the dare that left her with a broken jaw
01:20
Share this -
copied
TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager shares a story about when she was in first grade and was double-dog dared by a sixth grader to do an “apple flip” off the top of the monkey bars. She says she dived down and ended up breaking her jaw.Feb. 28, 2022
Hoda and Jenna try an indoor surfing workout in Studio 1A!
04:01
How your mood, immunity and metabolism affect your gut health
04:57
Thomas Rhett talks fatherhood, new music, Fritos commercial
05:16
Lady Gaga, Karen Pittman, more: See best dressed at SAG Awards
04:52
Now Playing
Jenna Bush Hager shares the dare that left her with a broken jaw
01:20
UP NEXT
Watch Hoda and Jenna try to guess what TikTok creators are known for