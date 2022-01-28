Jenna Bush Hager says 2 of her kids still suck their thumbs
03:12
During a discussion about nighttime routines and habits with Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager shares that two of her three children suck their thumbs. Jenna shares sometimes she still wakes up with her thumb in her mouth (“Don’t tell anybody,” she says) and recalls her mother tried to put a gel on her finger to get her to stop as a kid.Jan. 28, 2022
