Jenna Bush Hager reveals she reads some 100 books a year
While Jenna Bush Hager was revealing her January pick for her book club, she shared that she reads about two books a week and plans to read at least 100 in 2022.Jan. 4, 2022
Jenna Bush Hager reveals she reads some 100 books a year
