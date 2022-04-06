Jenna Bush Hager reveals her dad encouraged her to elope
04:46
In lieu of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s alleged Las Vegas wedding, TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share the most spontaneous things they’ve ever done and how far they’d go. Bush Hager reveals that her dad, former President George W. Bush, encouraged her and her husband Henry to elope instead of organizing a large wedding.April 6, 2022
