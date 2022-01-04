Jenna Bush Hager reveals her book pick for January 2022
01:35
Share this -
copied
Jenna Bush Hager is sharing her first Read With Jenna pick of 2022! The book is “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan. It’s Chan's debut novel and tells the story about a Chinese mother named Frida finding herself in a government reform program for bad mothers after making a critical mistake.Jan. 4, 2022
Ben Affleck reveals he and Matt Damon learned to break dance for money
00:54
IMDb reveals most-anticipated movies of 2022
01:34
Raven Simone mixes up Bee-Gees lyrics on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
01:16
Now Playing
Jenna Bush Hager reveals her book pick for January 2022
01:35
UP NEXT
‘This Is Us’ cast talks final season and the real-life bonds they developed
08:33
Classic BlackBerry devices to officially stop working after decades of popularity