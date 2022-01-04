IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager reveals her book pick for January 2022

01:35

Jenna Bush Hager is sharing her first Read With Jenna pick of 2022! The book is “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan. It’s Chan's debut novel and tells the story about a Chinese mother named Frida finding herself in a government reform program for bad mothers after making a critical mistake.Jan. 4, 2022

