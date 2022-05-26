IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hoda and Jenna surprise unsuspecting people in NYC with trivia

    Jenna Bush Hager recounts running from USS Bataan to 30 Rock

    Woman draws on her experience in foster care to help others

  • Sheinelle Jones wins Gracie Award for ‘Stories We Tell’ documentary

  • ‘We have to have the courage’ to hear stories of Uvalde, Savannah Guthrie says

  • Military servicemen, women play tug-of-war on TODAY plaza!

  • First all-Black Mt. Everest climbing team reflects on historic summit

  • Johnny Depp testifies again, denies Amber Heard assault allegations

  • How to save on gas during Memorial Day weekend

  • How to spot warning signs before a mass shooting

  • Josh Duggar sentenced to 12 years in prison

  • Biden signs executive order aimed at reforming policing practices

  • Baby formula arrives in US, to be on store shelves within weeks

  • Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles, Texas school teachers, remembered as heroes

  • Families of Texas school shooting victims on their tragic loss: ‘The longest day ever’

  • Memorial Day weekend weather: Heavy rain and storms ahead

  • One Ukrainian’s priest’s journey to rescue people on the frontlines

  • Uvalde council member says police arrived at school faster than reported

  • Uvalde, Texas, community holds vigil for 21 lives lost

  • Parent of Texas school shooting victim says police ‘were unprepared’

Jenna Bush Hager recounts running from USS Bataan to 30 Rock

Jenna Bush Hager tells Hoda Kotb about her rushed experience leaving the U.S.S. Bataan for Studio 1A in order to make it in time for the 4th hour. Jenna admits that her and her assistant and TODAY photographer Nathan Congleton (aka "photonate") ended up running the last few blocks to make it back before the end of the show!May 26, 2022

