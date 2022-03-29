IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Carbonara, gnocchi and alla vodka: Easy restaurant-quality pastas you can make at home

  • Jane Krakowski talks hosting ‘Name That Tune,’ son practicing music

    04:51

  • How do you handle a friend who always interrupts? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    04:30
  • Now Playing

    Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    Stars of Broadway's 'Take Me Out' talk on-stage nude scenes

    05:19

  • Judy Garland’s granddaughter thanks her for teaching a sense of humor

    04:47

  • See Al Roker’s appearance in upcoming episode of ‘Proud Family’ reboot

    01:17

  • Questlove greeted by ‘Tonight Show’ staff celebrating his Oscar win

    00:39

  • Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from NYU, speak at graduation

    00:50

  • What consequences could Will Smith face?

    03:22

  • Will Smith and Chris Rock: A look at their history over the years

    03:11

  • Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at 2022 Oscars

    02:22

  • Spring Cha-Ching: Fan plays trivia game to win money

    03:04

  • Omar Epps talks thriller ‘The Devil You Know,’ working with family

    04:39

  • ‘Rule-breakers’ shine on 2022 Oscars red carpet

    05:33

  • Stephen Merchant talks ‘The Outlaws,’ lasting legacy of ‘The Office’

    04:40

  • Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden talk teaming up for spy series ‘Slow Horses’

    04:54

  • Patty Duke’s granddaughter shares her lasting legacy

    03:48

  • Jimmy Fallon talks new children's book, Questlove's Oscar win

    06:39

  • Amy Schumer kicks off Oscars by roasting the stars

    01:17

  • Oscars 2022 fashion: See Ariana DeBose, Nicole Kidman, Zendaya, more

    05:10

TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times

06:58

Jenna Bush Hager’s book “Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss,” first published in 2020, is now out in paperback. To mark the occasion, she opens up about writing through difficult times in her life to explore the grieving process. Hoda Kotb reads a section of the book talking about ground rules set by Jenna’s grandparents.March 29, 2022

  • Jane Krakowski talks hosting ‘Name That Tune,’ son practicing music

    04:51

  • How do you handle a friend who always interrupts? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    04:30
  • Now Playing

    Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    Stars of Broadway's 'Take Me Out' talk on-stage nude scenes

    05:19

  • Judy Garland’s granddaughter thanks her for teaching a sense of humor

    04:47

  • See Al Roker’s appearance in upcoming episode of ‘Proud Family’ reboot

    01:17

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All