Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times
06:58
Share this -
copied
Jenna Bush Hager’s book “Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss,” first published in 2020, is now out in paperback. To mark the occasion, she opens up about writing through difficult times in her life to explore the grieving process. Hoda Kotb reads a section of the book talking about ground rules set by Jenna’s grandparents.March 29, 2022
Jane Krakowski talks hosting ‘Name That Tune,’ son practicing music
04:51
How do you handle a friend who always interrupts? Hoda and Jenna weigh in
04:30
Now Playing
Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times
06:58
UP NEXT
Stars of Broadway's 'Take Me Out' talk on-stage nude scenes
05:19
Judy Garland’s granddaughter thanks her for teaching a sense of humor
04:47
See Al Roker’s appearance in upcoming episode of ‘Proud Family’ reboot