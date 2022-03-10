Author Lee Cole talks inspiration for ‘Groundskeeping’
04:18
Share this -
copied
In honor of the New Orleans Book Festival, Jenna Bush Hager sits down with Lee Cole, the author of “Groundskeeping,” to talk about his debut novel. Cole reflects on his own experience growing up in the south and the idea that spawned his book.March 10, 2022
Now Playing
Author Lee Cole talks inspiration for ‘Groundskeeping’
04:18
UP NEXT
Kristin Chenoweth on new book, marriage and Ariana Grande
04:29
Kristin Chenoweth opens up about adoption, new children’s book, engagement
07:21
Former AG William Barr says he'd still vote for Trump in 2024
13:01
Fans visit the Lake of the Ozarks with Bill Geist’s book for Sunday Mug Shots