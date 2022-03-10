IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Author Lee Cole talks inspiration for ‘Groundskeeping’

Author Lee Cole talks inspiration for ‘Groundskeeping’

In honor of the New Orleans Book Festival, Jenna Bush Hager sits down with Lee Cole, the author of “Groundskeeping,” to talk about his debut novel. Cole reflects on his own experience growing up in the south and the idea that spawned his book.March 10, 2022

