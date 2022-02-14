IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jenna Bush Hager is expanding her book club with new production company

TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager is expanding her book club with new production company

For years, Jenna Bush Hager has highlighted authors in her book club called Read with Jenna. Now she's is taking on a new role after signing a production deal with Universal Studio Group. “We get to create some television shows and movies, hopefully, based on these incredible books,” she says.Feb. 14, 2022

