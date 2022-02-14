Jenna Bush Hager is expanding her book club with new production company
01:18
For years, Jenna Bush Hager has highlighted authors in her book club called Read with Jenna. Now she's is taking on a new role after signing a production deal with Universal Studio Group. “We get to create some television shows and movies, hopefully, based on these incredible books,” she says.Feb. 14, 2022
