IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jenna Bush Hager has this advice for going to a nude beach

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    Memorial Day flight cancellations kick off summer travel surge

    02:32

  • Is a travel subscription right for you? Here's what you need to know

    03:19

  • Visitor to the Louvre in Paris attempts to vandalize Mona Lisa

    00:31

  • Memorial Day weekend travelers face flight delays, cancellations

    03:36

  • Memorial Day weekend: Flights cancelled, delayed due to stormy weather

    00:20

  • Get the most out of your carry-on with these products

    05:37

  • 39 million expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend

    03:03

  • Best books for summer to throw in your beach bag

    04:14

  • How to save on gas, travel during busy Memorial Day weekend

    03:52

  • Best travels deals for your summer vacation

    04:37

  • Memorial Day travel: How to beat traffic, save money on gas

    03:11

  • 6 summer road trip essentials for a comfortable ride

    05:14

  • Travelers face summer vacation sticker shock as airline prices soar

    03:15

  • How to save money on flights this summer

    03:24

  • Mom shares experience of giving birth mid-air on Frontier flight

    02:48

  • Get the most out of your vacation with these travel apps

    05:32

  • Dallas-Fort Worth becomes 1st airport to use cooking oil as jet fuel

    03:32

  • Staffing shortages threaten to throw cold water on summer travel

    02:29

  • Fans celebrate bridal shower with a Sunday mug!

    01:20

TODAY

Jenna Bush Hager has this advice for going to a nude beach

04:44

Hoda and Jenna give their take on controversial fashion decisions ,including wearing sunglasses at night and going to nude beaches. Jenna warns, “put on sunscreen in the areas that you don’t normally put on sunscreen because that part of your body has never seen light and it hurts!”May 31, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jenna Bush Hager has this advice for going to a nude beach

    04:44
  • UP NEXT

    Memorial Day flight cancellations kick off summer travel surge

    02:32

  • Is a travel subscription right for you? Here's what you need to know

    03:19

  • Visitor to the Louvre in Paris attempts to vandalize Mona Lisa

    00:31

  • Memorial Day weekend travelers face flight delays, cancellations

    03:36

  • Memorial Day weekend: Flights cancelled, delayed due to stormy weather

    00:20

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All