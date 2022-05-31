Jenna Bush Hager celebrates son Hal becoming potty trained

- Now Playing
Jenna Bush Hager celebrates son Hal becoming potty trained03:31
- UP NEXT
Parents of student athletes who died by suicide speak out08:17
Watch toddler surprise military dad with a new skill00:48
Gold Star mom turns heartbreak into hope by starting non-profit06:34
Swimming tips to keep your family safe as summer kicks off02:57
Bode and Morgan Miller reveal baby daughter’s name01:05
Kids teach friend how to ride his bike (without training wheels!)00:38
How to spot warning signs before a mass shooting03:20
Hoda and Jenna on Uvalde: We’re not doing enough to protect kids04:14
Parents ‘must be calm’ when talking to young kids about tragedies06:24
Hoda Kotb calls Texas school shooting a ‘watershed moment’07:09
Laverne Cox gets her own Barbie doll: See the reveal!05:30
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 25, 202201:33
Baby formula shortage: Abbott Nutrition to restart production00:22
Tips for a memorable baby shower party: Gifts, games, more06:13
Son’s surprise reunion after 7 years sends mom into tears00:44
Solve My Space: Deserving family gets a home makeover05:20
Hoda and Jenna explain what it means to be a ‘fancy grandma’03:35
See Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila star in school play03:23
Al Roker shares his ultimate summer grilling tips05:05
- Now Playing
Jenna Bush Hager celebrates son Hal becoming potty trained03:31
- UP NEXT
Parents of student athletes who died by suicide speak out08:17
Watch toddler surprise military dad with a new skill00:48
Gold Star mom turns heartbreak into hope by starting non-profit06:34
Swimming tips to keep your family safe as summer kicks off02:57
Bode and Morgan Miller reveal baby daughter’s name01:05
Play All
Play All