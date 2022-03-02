School librarian shares love of reading, gets special surprise on TODAY

Today marks National Read Across America Day as well as three years of Read with Jenna. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager introduces Mrs. Michell Wright Jumpp, a school librarian who is fiercely devoted to her students and community and with whom shares her love of reading. TODAY has special surprises in store for Mrs. Jumpp, including thousands of books for her school’s library as well as the community of Newburgh, plus all 40 of the Read with Jenna books for her own personal collection.March 2, 2022