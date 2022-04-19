IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Find out what George W. Bush calls his new granddaughter

Barbara Bush talks being a new mom and shares how her dad George W. Bush reacted when he found out the baby's name pays tribute to him. Barbara and her sister Jenna Bush Hager, also discuss their new children’s book, “The Superpower Sisterhood.”April 19, 2022

Barbara Bush’s baby daughter is so adorable in never-before-seen family photos

