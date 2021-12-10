Jenna and Willie guess if these holiday movies are real or made up
05:28
Share this -
copied
Justin Sylvester leads Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist in a game of ‘Reel or Unreal,’ in which the co-hosts must decide if these out-there movie titles are real or fake. See if you can spot the actual movies on the list!Dec. 10, 2021
‘Santa Claus girls’ spread Christmas spirit throughout community
05:42
Sharon Gless opens up about her new memoir and acting career
04:20
Jenna and Willie guess if these holiday movies are real or made up
05:28
Jenna and Willie ask each other probing questions in game of ‘sip or spill?’
03:57
Male leggings could be the latest style trend of 2021
01:23
Steve Kornacki kicks off NFL stats and standings ahead of playoffs