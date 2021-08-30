Jefferson Parish president: In wake of Ida, ‘it is not time to come back right now’

Cynthia Lee Sheng, president of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, joins TODAY to talk about conditions there in the wake of Hurricane Ida. “We’re getting very frantic family members trying to know the standing of their loved ones,” she says, adding that repairing water main breaks is “critical.” She says, “We still have not had contact with anyone from Grand Isle … the communications system is down.” She adds, “I know everybody misses home, but it is not time to come back right now.”Aug. 30, 2021