Jeff Zucker’s abrupt resignation from CNN spurs turmoil
02:32
Jeff Zucker, a towering figure in news and media for 30 years, has resigned as president of CNN, citing a failure to disclose a consensual relationship with his “closest colleague.” The exit caught many off guard leaving some to question the move. The colleague, CNN chief marketing officer Allison Gollust, says she plans to stay with the network. NBC’s Emilie Ikeda reports for TODAY.Feb. 3, 2022
