Jeff Goldblum on ‘Jurassic World’ return, new role behind the piano

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Jeff Goldblum joins Willie Geist to talk about his return to the franchise that catapulted him into stardom in “Jurassic World: Dominion,” his childhood dream of performing and new role behind the piano for Jazz gigs. Looking back on his time in the world of “Jurassic,” Goldblum says “I feel lucky. I don’t take it for granted. It certainly wouldn’t have been predictable or expected 30 years ago.”July 3, 2022

Jeff Goldblum talks about his childhood and love of music: 'Life itself is musical'

