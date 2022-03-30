IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Paul Rudd pranks Conan O’Brien: ‘You can’t do that on a podcast’ 01:04 Will Kanye West attend the Grammys after his performance was pulled? 05:07 Move over, ‘Love is Blind’: ‘The Ultimatum’ is Netflix’s new buzz 03:40
Now Playing
Jeff Foxworthy talks ‘Good Old Days’ comedy special, bee keeping 05:10
UP NEXT
Raven-Symoné on YouTube show with her wife, LGBTQ+ activism 06:00 Ken Burns talks new Benjamin Franklin documentary 04:40 ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 breaks Netflix viewership records in 1 weekend 00:41 Get a first look at Colin Firth in HBO true crime series: ‘The Staircase’ 00:58 Tom Cruise’s long-awaited ‘Top Gun’ sequel headed to theaters 01:13 Amy Schumer: Chris Rock handled Will Smith slap ‘like a pro’ 00:33 Oscars committee to review Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock 02:33 Cat and Nat talk ‘Mom Secrets’ book, share real parenting confessions 05:03 Jane Krakowski proves her musical abilities during game of Song Pong 03:28 Jane Krakowski talks hosting ‘Name That Tune,’ son practicing music 04:51 Meet the mother and son duo who are both nominated for a Grammy this year 05:32 How do you handle a friend who always interrupts? Hoda and Jenna weigh in 04:30 Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times 06:58 Stars of Broadway's 'Take Me Out' talk on-stage nude scenes 05:19 Judy Garland’s granddaughter thanks her for teaching a sense of humor 04:47 See Al Roker’s appearance in upcoming episode of ‘Proud Family’ reboot 01:17 Jeff Foxworthy talks ‘Good Old Days’ comedy special, bee keeping 05:10
Actor, author and comedian Jeff Foxworthy joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his upcoming solo show, “Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days,” Foxworthy also talks about recently becoming a grandfather and his bee keeping hobby.
March 30, 2022 Read More Paul Rudd pranks Conan O’Brien: ‘You can’t do that on a podcast’ 01:04 Will Kanye West attend the Grammys after his performance was pulled? 05:07 Move over, ‘Love is Blind’: ‘The Ultimatum’ is Netflix’s new buzz 03:40
Now Playing
Jeff Foxworthy talks ‘Good Old Days’ comedy special, bee keeping 05:10
UP NEXT
Raven-Symoné on YouTube show with her wife, LGBTQ+ activism 06:00 Ken Burns talks new Benjamin Franklin documentary 04:40