TODAY

Jeff Foxworthy talks ‘Good Old Days’ comedy special, bee keeping

05:10

Actor, author and comedian Jeff Foxworthy joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his upcoming solo show, “Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days,” Foxworthy also talks about recently becoming a grandfather and his bee keeping hobby.March 30, 2022

