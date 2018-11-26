Jeff Daniels stars in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ on Broadway
Actor Jeff Daniels is set to play Atticus Finch in the Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee’s classic book “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Daniels talks about working with award-winning screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin, getting into character and the story’s still-relevant points on racism.
