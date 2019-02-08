Politics

Jeff Bezos accuses National Enquirer owner of blackmail

03:27

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, in a blog post on Thursday, accused the National Enquirer’s publisher, American Media Inc., of “extortion and blackmail” for threatening to publish alleged intimate photos of him and his girlfriend. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports.Feb. 8, 2019

  • Inside the National Enquirer’s connection to Trump

    03:40

  • Supreme Court blocks Louisiana abortion restrictions

    00:31

  • John Dingell, longest-serving Congress member, dies at 92

    01:50

  • Acting AG Whitaker set to testify before House panel

    02:31

  • Jeff Bezos’ Enquirer blackmail post is ‘bold move,’ analyst says

    03:52

  • Jeff Bezos accuses National Enquirer owner of blackmail

    03:27

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All