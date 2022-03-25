New Orleans school board reverses policy that bans teaching jazz
00:32
Share this -
copied
In 1922, the Orleans Parish School Board abolished jazz music and jazz dancing in public schools. The rule has been overlooked for the past 100 years, but now the school board recognized the importance of officially removing it from the system and voted to reverse the policy, 100 years to the day after it was adopted.March 25, 2022
Kristin Crowley to make history as LA’s first female, openly gay fire chief
00:31
14-year-old dies after falling from ride at Orlando theme park
02:37
Ukrainian children battling cancer receive treatment at St. Jude’s
02:30
Workers fork over more money for food as they face ‘lunchflation’
02:15
Pizza and dough facing a supply shortage
00:24
Now Playing
New Orleans school board reverses policy that bans teaching jazz