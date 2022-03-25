IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 Amazon travel essentials you need before your next trip — starting at $8

TODAY

New Orleans school board reverses policy that bans teaching jazz

00:32

In 1922, the Orleans Parish School Board abolished jazz music and jazz dancing in public schools. The rule has been overlooked for the past 100 years, but now the school board recognized the importance of officially removing it from the system and voted to reverse the policy, 100 years to the day after it was adopted.March 25, 2022

