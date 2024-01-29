Jay Leno files for conservatorship of wife amid dementia diagnosis

Jesse L. Martin talks ‘The Irrational,’ ‘Rent,’ more
06:21
Jay Leno has filed for conservatorship over the estate of his beloved wife of four decades, Mavis, after she was diagnosed with dementia. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports and Vicky Nguyen breaks down the conservatorship process.Jan. 29, 2024
