Javier Bardem sits down with Willie Geist this weekend on Sunday TODAY

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What to watch and stream this winter05:09
Rita Moreno says she dated Elvis Presley to make Marlon Brando jealous08:20
How to scale back your wedding guest list02:36
Bride dances with mannequin version of her groom after he gets food poisoning01:59
J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda talk ‘Being the Ricardos’: ‘This is a drama about a comedy’05:07
Blake Shelton talks new album ‘Body Language,’ friendship with Carson Daly03:47
Watch Al Roker’s ‘supersized’ run around the TODAY plaza01:16
Javier Bardem sits down with Willie Geist this weekend on Sunday TODAY01:25
Netflix making movie about viral Thanksgiving text00:47
Prince William to be next host of Apple Fitness+ ‘Time to Walk’ audio series00:35
Eddie Mekka, known for role in ‘Laverne and Shirley,’ dies at 6900:28
A look at the magic behind the holiday window displays05:07
How far would you go to get back at an ex?00:57
Michael B. Jordan celebrates 1 year anniversary with Lori Harvey03:34
What to read: December's hottest book picks04:32
Ana Gasteyer, Rachel Dratch team up for new comedy ‘A Clüsterfünke Christmas'06:21
Behind-the-scenes at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting01:25
Helen Mirren unrecognizable in role as Golda Meir00:33
Lady Gaga looks back on ‘Sopranos’ role00:40
She said yes! Watch couple get engaged on the TODAY plaza02:50
Javier Bardem sits down with Willie Geist this weekend on Sunday TODAY01:25
Oscar winner Javier Bardem recently sat down with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to talk about his upcoming movie “Being the Ricardos,” which he stars alongside Nicole Kidman.Dec. 3, 2021
What to watch and stream this winter05:09
Rita Moreno says she dated Elvis Presley to make Marlon Brando jealous08:20
How to scale back your wedding guest list02:36
Bride dances with mannequin version of her groom after he gets food poisoning01:59
J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda talk ‘Being the Ricardos’: ‘This is a drama about a comedy’05:07
Blake Shelton talks new album ‘Body Language,’ friendship with Carson Daly03:47