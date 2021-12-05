IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz 08:12 Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions 04:50 Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic 03:39 Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters 02:04 Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-up 04:30 Dog and his family wear matching pajamas for Sunday Mug Shots 01:26 Omicron cases turn up in more states as international travel restrictions begin 02:10 Biden announces plans to combat omicron variant 01:34 Omicron variant is forcing Biden to put focus on COVID-19, Chuck Todd says 02:09 Parents of Michigan school shooter face involuntary manslaughter charges 00:39 CNN fires Chris Cuomo during investigation on how he helped his brother 01:34 Last living member of WWII Easy Company, Edward Shames, dies age 99 00:47 Brooke Shields talks growing up in the public eye, embracing middle age 08:20 Lin-Manuel Miranda talks inspiration for ‘Hamilton’ and making his directorial debut 07:32 Michael Che talks ‘SNL’, new Netflix special, and using humor through hardship 08:06 Elizabeth Banks on controlling her own destiny in Hollywood 07:44 John Leguizamo talks new Latino superhero comic, starring in ‘Encanto’ 08:18 Andy Cohen talks new book, successes of ‘WWHL’ and ‘Real Housewives’ franchise 07:44 Julianne Moore talks ‘Lisey's Story,’ unforgettable roles 08:15 Machine Gun Kelly talks latest album, relationship with Megan Fox, fatherhood 08:05 Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz 08:12
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Academy Award-winning actor Javier Bardem sits down with Willie Geist to talk about his new role as Desi Arnaz from “I Love Lucy” in the new film “Being the Ricardos.” Bardem also talks about how his mother influenced his career and how he juggles his busy schedule and family life.
Dec. 5, 2021 Read More Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz 08:12 Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions 04:50 Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic 03:39 Remembering Lee Elder, first Black golfer to compete at the Masters 02:04 Tom Brady and the Buccaneers surprise young fans after phone number mix-up 04:30 Dog and his family wear matching pajamas for Sunday Mug Shots 01:26