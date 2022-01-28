IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Javicia Leslie talks being the 1st Black Batwoman and manifesting her dreams

06:31

Actor Javicia Leslie talks with TODAY’s Randi Richardson on being the first Black Batwoman on screen in the CW series and what representing a new era of Black superheroes means to her. She also opens up on being a big believer in manifestation and how she credits that to her success.Jan. 28, 2022

