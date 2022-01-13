IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split

03:16

Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced they have decided to end their marriage after five years. They started dating back in 2005 and have two children together. In a joint statement, they say that “the love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”Jan. 13, 2022

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce separation after 16 years together

