Jared Kushner interviewed by Jan. 6 committee for over 6 hours
00:22
The January 6th House committee interviewed Jared Kushner, former President Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, for over six hours. He is the first Trump family member to meet with the committee. A source inside the room described Kushner as "cooperative and friendly."April 1, 2022
