    Japan mourns Shinzo Abe, as potential motive comes to light

    Biden may declare public health emergency for abortion access

  Steve Bannon says he's now open to testify before Jan. 6th panel

  Race to save ancient sequoias from fast-spreading fire in Yosemite

  Djokovic wagers dinner with Kyrgios before tennis final: Winner pays

  Chuck Todd: 'Trump wants to be in the conversation all the time'

  Jan 6 documentary provides new look at Trump behind-the-scenes

  Hundreds rally in Highland Park calling for stricter gun safety laws

  How the hilarious 'Gentleminions' trend got started on TikTok

  Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have officially tied the knot

  'Sopranos' star Tony Sirico dies

  How to stay safe from lightning strikes this summer

  Paul Rudd surprises boy whose classmates wouldn't sign yearbook

  COVID-19 cases rise to highest level since January in 18 states

  How 'cow hugging' has become a popular new form of meditation

  Mom turns loss of her child into mission to help other parents

  Elon Musk pulls out of deal to buy Twitter

  Watch: Plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina highway

  Massive wildfire endangers Yosemite's giant sequoia trees

  Biden signs executive order aimed at safeguarding abortion access

Japan mourns Shinzo Abe, as potential motive comes to light

A private wake was held for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday. As the country grieves, authorities are gathering new details about his assassination and the alleged shooter’s motive. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.July 11, 2022

Mother of Abe killing suspect is a Unification Church member, church says

