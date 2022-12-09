IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin just released a cozy TODAY fashion collection — here’s how to shop it

  • 13 strangers rent a van after their flight gets canceled

    01:06

  • Biden administration slammed over Paul Whelan imprisonment

    01:15

  • Brittney Griner’s former coach on her release, mental toughness

    04:08

  • Meghan Markle’s mock curtsy in docuseries deemed ‘disrespectful’

    03:38

  • British papers slam Harry & Meghan docuseries following premiere

    02:41
  • Now Playing

    US currency to feature female signatures for first time ever

    00:29
  • UP NEXT

    Mother of girl allegedly killed by FedEx driver speaks out

    02:03

  • TODAY's Al Roker returns home after second hospital stay

    01:20

  • From gifts to groceries: How to save amid high inflation

    03:00

  • Idaho slayings: Police asks FBI for help with flood of tips

    02:42

  • Woman missing after shark attack in Maui

    00:19

  • Keystone pipeline shuts down following oil spill in Kansas

    00:28

  • Hospitals get creative in handling flood of RSV, flu, COVID

    02:14

  • Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic party to become independent

    00:55

  • Respect for Marriage Act passes House, heads to Biden's desk

    01:46

  • Paul Whelan ‘disappointed’ over Brittney Griner prisoner exchange

    04:55

  • New video shows Brittney Griner on flight back to US

    02:32

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on US soil

    01:13

  • Tips for keeping your car from getting stolen

    04:11

  • Kathie Lee Gifford gives Bobbie Thomas advice on grief

    09:05

TODAY

US currency to feature female signatures for first time ever

00:29

For the first time in history, U.S. paper money will carry the signature of a woman. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will appear alongside U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba, who is the first Native American to hold that position.Dec. 9, 2022

U.S. prints its first currency with two women's signatures on it

  • 13 strangers rent a van after their flight gets canceled

    01:06

  • Biden administration slammed over Paul Whelan imprisonment

    01:15

  • Brittney Griner’s former coach on her release, mental toughness

    04:08

  • Meghan Markle’s mock curtsy in docuseries deemed ‘disrespectful’

    03:38

  • British papers slam Harry & Meghan docuseries following premiere

    02:41
  • Now Playing

    US currency to feature female signatures for first time ever

    00:29

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All