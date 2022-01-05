Janet Jackson reacts to Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl performance invitation

Justin Sylvester, host of “Daily Pop” on E!, joins Jenna and Sheinelle to share an exclusive look at Janet Jackson’s upcoming documentary, which shows her reaction to Justin Timberlake’s invitation to perform again at the Super Bowl. Sylvester shares his thoughts on the season premiere of “The Bachelor,” starring ex-NFL player Clayton Echard, and the odd introductions of his potential wives, including one woman who claims she was engaged just days before joining the show.Jan. 5, 2022