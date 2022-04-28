IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

30 sweet Mother’s Day gifts you can find on Amazon — starting at $10

  • Now Playing

    Janelle Monáe talks feeling carefree for the first time in her career

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Sienna Miller talks ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ life in the media spotlight

    08:13

  • Sienna Miller talks stepping into her role in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

    01:47

  • Jane Lynch talks ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway revival, iconic ‘Glee’ role

    07:37

  • The hit show Jane Lynch asked a studio to put her in at age 12

    01:12

  • Mark Wahlberg connects role in ‘Father Stu’ to his own life of redemption

    06:52

  • Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’

    08:04

  • Seth Meyers on finding his own lane in 'Late Night,' new children’s book

    08:07

  • Bob Odenkirk on his journey through comedy to the end of ‘Better Call Saul’

    08:06

  • Courteney Cox talks new horror comedy ‘Shining Vale,’ making history on ‘Friends’

    07:50

  • Ariana DeBose on historic Oscar nomination for ‘West Side Story’

    07:33

  • ‘Monk,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and a Michelin Star: Tony Shalhoub sits down with Willie Geist

    07:48

  • Liam Neeson on being unlikely action star at 70, landing role in 'Schindler’s List’

    08:07

  • Jamie Dornan talks new movie ‘Belfast,’ finding his purpose, and fatherhood

    07:48

  • Mahershala Ali talks living his dream as a leading man in Hollywood

    07:39

  • Goldie Hawn reveals fame ‘was a happy accident’ but overwhelming struggle

    07:40

  • Steve Martin, Martin Short talk ‘Only Murders in the Building’, two-man road show

    08:22

  • Look back at Willie Geist's Sunday Sitdowns in 2021

    08:37

  • Matthew McConaughey says his kids are behind decision not to run for TX Governor

    07:17

  • Hillary Clinton: Trump winning 2024 election could be ‘end of democracy’

    03:23

TODAY

Janelle Monáe talks feeling carefree for the first time in her career

00:56

In this Sunday TODAY preview clip, Janelle Monáe talks to Willie Geist about being in the present and living her second “Earth-life” with a clearer vision. “I’m floating right now, I’m in the most carefree, I don’t have anything to prove phase that I’ve ever been in as an artist,” Monáe says.April 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Janelle Monáe talks feeling carefree for the first time in her career

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    Sienna Miller talks ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ life in the media spotlight

    08:13

  • Sienna Miller talks stepping into her role in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

    01:47

  • Jane Lynch talks ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway revival, iconic ‘Glee’ role

    07:37

  • The hit show Jane Lynch asked a studio to put her in at age 12

    01:12

  • Mark Wahlberg connects role in ‘Father Stu’ to his own life of redemption

    06:52

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All