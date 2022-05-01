Janelle Monáe on bringing her ‘Dirty Computer’ persona to life

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, musical artist and “Hidden Figures” star Janelle Monáe joins TODAY’s Willie Geist to discuss her new science fiction book “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer,” which is about her musical persona, first brought to life in the 2018 Grammy nominated album “Dirty Computer.” Monae reveals the inspiration for the persona, saying it came from “a nightmare” and became a way for her to highlight her friends in the transgender and non-binary communities.May 1, 2022