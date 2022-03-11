Jane Lynch on hosting ‘Weakest Link,’ starring in ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway

Emmy winning actor and producer Jane Lynch joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about the newest season of “Weakest Link,” and jokes about her disdain for contestants. “Everybody knows the drill, it’s almost like you look forward to me saying something mean to you,” Lynch says. She also talks about starring in the Broadway revival of, “Funny Girl,” and if we’ll see her in season 2 of Hulu's “Only Murders in the Building.”March 11, 2022