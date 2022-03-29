IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Carbonara, gnocchi and alla vodka: Easy restaurant-quality pastas you can make at home

  • Cat and Nat talk ‘Mom Secrets’ book, share real parenting confessions

    05:03

  • Jane Krakowski proves her music abilities during game of Song Pong

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Jane Krakowski talks hosting ‘Name That Tune,’ son practicing music

    04:51
  • UP NEXT

    How do you handle a friend who always interrupts? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    04:30

  • Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times

    06:58

  • Stars of Broadway's 'Take Me Out' talk on-stage nude scenes

    05:19

  • Judy Garland’s granddaughter thanks her for teaching a sense of humor

    04:47

  • See Al Roker’s appearance in upcoming episode of ‘Proud Family’ reboot

    01:17

  • Questlove greeted by ‘Tonight Show’ staff celebrating his Oscar win

    00:39

  • Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from NYU, speak at graduation

    00:50

  • What consequences could Will Smith face?

    03:22

  • Will Smith and Chris Rock: A look at their history over the years

    03:11

  • Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slapping him at 2022 Oscars

    02:22

  • Spring Cha-Ching: Fan plays trivia game to win money

    03:04

  • Omar Epps talks thriller ‘The Devil You Know,’ working with family

    04:39

  • ‘Rule-breakers’ shine on 2022 Oscars red carpet

    05:33

  • Stephen Merchant talks ‘The Outlaws,’ lasting legacy of ‘The Office’

    04:40

  • Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden talk teaming up for spy series ‘Slow Horses’

    04:54

  • Patty Duke’s granddaughter shares her lasting legacy

    03:48

  • Jimmy Fallon talks new children's book, Questlove's Oscar win

    06:39

TODAY

Jane Krakowski talks hosting ‘Name That Tune,’ son practicing music

04:51

Actor Jane Krakowski joins TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the first time since the pandemic began. She talks about co-hosting the “Name That Tune” reboot with Randy Jackson. She also opens about her son, Bennett, who’s been practicing the tuba and trombone.March 29, 2022

John Travolta adopts the dog from the Betty White Oscars tribute — thanks to Jamie Lee Curtis

  • Cat and Nat talk ‘Mom Secrets’ book, share real parenting confessions

    05:03

  • Jane Krakowski proves her music abilities during game of Song Pong

    03:28
  • Now Playing

    Jane Krakowski talks hosting ‘Name That Tune,’ son practicing music

    04:51
  • UP NEXT

    How do you handle a friend who always interrupts? Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    04:30

  • Jenna Bush Hager opens up about writing through difficult times

    06:58

  • Stars of Broadway's 'Take Me Out' talk on-stage nude scenes

    05:19

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All