Jane Krakowski talks hosting 'Name That Tune,' son practicing music
Actor Jane Krakowski joins TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the first time since the pandemic began. She talks about co-hosting the “Name That Tune” reboot with Randy Jackson. She also opens about her son, Bennett, who’s been practicing the tuba and trombone.
March 29, 2022
Jane Krakowski talks hosting ‘Name That Tune,’ son practicing music 04:51
