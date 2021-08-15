Jane Krakowski has ‘radical compassion’ for her characters — especially their flaws

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist meets with actor Kane Krakowski to talk about her career on stage and screen with memorable roles in “Ally McBeal,” “30 Rock,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Schmigadoon.” Over the years, the Tony-winning actor says she has remained grounded and doesn’t her success for granted. “It's a life well lived when you can get to do what you love to do for your whole life,” she says.Aug. 15, 2021