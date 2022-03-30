Jan. 6 White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump’s phone log
New details are emerging from the House investigation of the Capitol siege, including reports of a 7-hour gap in former President Trump’s phone logs from January 6th. The January 6th committee is pushing even further into Trump’s inner circle as they expect testimony from his son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner on Thursday. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY from Capitol Hill.March 30, 2022
