TODAY

Jan. 6 panel has enough evidence to refer Trump for criminal charges, Liz Cheney says

00:32

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has enough evidence to refer former President Donald Trump for criminal charges, Rep. Liz Cheney says. She says the panel has not made a decision about moving forward with a referral.April 11, 2022

