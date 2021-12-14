Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress
A House committee has released text messages sent to President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows during the Jan. 6 insurrection in which officials, reporters and even Donald Trump Jr. beg him to convince the president to help stop the violence. Overnight the committee voted to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress. NBC senior Congressional correspondent Garrett Haake reports for TODAY. Dec. 14, 2021
