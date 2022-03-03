IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In a rush? Here are 12 time-savers to help you get ready in minutes

TODAY

Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy,' Jan. 6 committee says

01:53

For the first time, the Jan. 6 committee is saying that it believes former President Donald Trump and his campaign “engaged in criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States” in their effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 3, 2022

