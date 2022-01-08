Jan. 6 committee may ask former VP Pence to testify in riot investigation
00:48
Share this -
copied
This week marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and the committee investigating the riot has announced the possibility that former Vice President Mike Pence could testify. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports the committee is expected to decide next week whether Pence should be asked to appear voluntarily and without a subpoena.Jan. 8, 2022
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison
01:39
Now Playing
Jan. 6 committee may ask former VP Pence to testify in riot investigation
00:48
UP NEXT
Biden says America is ‘back to work’ and COVID is ‘not here to stay’
01:55
Freezing cold weather grips the Northeast ahead of polar vortex
01:30
Millions clean up from winter storm amid freezing temperatures
01:49
Meet the ladies who say you’re never too old to slam dunk